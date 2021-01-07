SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) -- Illinois public health officials say the number of COVID-19 cases as topped one million.
Public Health Department officials announced the milestone Thursday as they reported 8,757 additional residents has contracted the coronavirus, including 177 confirmed deaths, bringing that total to including 17,272.
A total of 1,008,045 COVID-19 infections have been diagnosed across the state since March, the fifth highest total in the nation. More than 21 million cases have been diagnosed nationwide. COVID-19 hospitalizations have declined from a late November peak near 6,200 down to 3,921 as of Wednesday night. Of those, 783 were receiving intensive care and 450 were on ventilators.
