KANKAKEE, Ill. (AP) — The Democratic chairman of an Illinois county is facing criticism for posting an image on social media comparing Make America Great Again hats worn by supporters of President Donald Trump to Ku Klux Klan hoods.
Crain's Chicago Business reported the Kankakee County Democrats posted the image Friday. That's the same day an Illinois Republican group posted an image on Facebook of four Democratic congresswomen Trump has criticized and referred to them as the "Jihad Squad."
Kankakee County Democratic Party Chairman John Willard told Crain's he posted the image of a MAGA hat resembling a hood. Both it and the Republican County Chairman's Association's Facebook post were later deleted.
Democratic Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker criticized Willard's post, saying it "lacks the civility our politics should demand."
Republican state Rep. Grant Wehrli of Naperville tells the Chicago Tribune , "This identity politics has got to stop. From both sides."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.