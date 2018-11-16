COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The Illinois Conservation Police are looking for help to fight poaching.
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police are asking “ethical and legal hunters to help fight poaching” by submitting a tip online.
Click here to submit a tip to the department.
