WASHINGTON DC (KMOV.com) - An Illinois Congresswoman is pushing to save Black mothers' lives.
Congresswoman Lauren Underwood introduced the "Black Maternal Health Momnibus Act" Monday, which is aimed at improving maternal health, particularly among African American women. According to the CDC, Black women are 3-4 times more likely than white women to die from pregnancy-related deaths.
Underwood's proposal plans to invest in community-based care for black mothers.
"We are moving forward in the legislative process. It is my goal to have these, at least some provisions signed into law this year. We are working with that sense of purpose and urgency, laying the groundwork," Underwood said.
Underwood said she hopes she and other lawmakers can work with President Biden to see if some proposals can be approved through regulatory or executive action.
