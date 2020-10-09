(KMOV.com) -- An Illinois congressman announced Friday that he tested positive for COVID-19.
U.S. Representative Mike Bost said he tested positive for the virus Thursday evening and he is experiencing a mild symptoms.
Bost represents the 12th district of Illinois, which includes the Metro East.
"I learned last night that I have tested positive for COVID-19. Despite taking my temperature regularly and having no evidence of a fever," Bost said. "I experienced a mild cough and a rapid loss of both taste and smell and recognized it was important to get tested immediately."
Bost said he is postponing his scheduled public events and will continue to conduct virtual meetings as he isolates at home.
"We are taking this situation seriously and will continue to serve the people of Southern Illinois while doing our best to ensure their health and safety. I will provide additional updates in the days ahead and am anxious to get back to work as soon as I make a full recovery," he said.
