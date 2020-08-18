GREENE COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The Greene County Illinois Clerk is sounding the alarm after she and her entire staff were sent home because one employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Greene County is about 40 miles north from downtown St. Louis. The five employees were sent home for a two week quarantine more than a week ago, but clerk Debbie Banghart said it's a very bad time because there is a lot of work to do for early voting ahead of the November election.
Banghart says she appreciates everyone's patience during the disruption, and that she and her staff will get to everyone's needs, including birth and death certificates, as soon as they are back in the office; which if all goes well, will be Friday.
