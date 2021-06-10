The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said the southern attraction in Monroe County will reopen Wednesday.

MONROE COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- It's been closed to the public for 10 years, but next week Illinois Caverns will be open back to the public.

Steve harris shows us why it was closed, and what to expect when it re-opens

