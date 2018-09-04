The Bartels Family had a busy week.

Two brothers each saved a stranger’s life while going about their normal routines within 24 hours.

Dan Bartels met his mom for dinner at High Flyers Grille on Tuesday, August 28.

They had just ordered when an emergency unfolded at a table nearby.

“I saw a plane coming in and as I looked out to see what was going on, in the corner I saw an elderly lady appeared to be choking,” Dan recalled.

He’s a trained paramedic and works at the Bethalto Fire Department.

He rushed over and took over doing the Heimlich maneuver. The woman was unresponsive so his training told him he needed to perform CPR.

“She started coughing and rolled her over on her side and whatever food she had lodged came up and she started breathing and talking,” he added.

Just 24 hours prior to Dan saving that woman’s life, it was the older Bartels brother who made a heroic move.

Chris Bartels is a Southwest Airlines Employee.

On Monday, August 27, he performed CPR on a passenger traveling through Lambert International Airport who went into cardiac arrest in the terminal.

“I went over and you were all blue and I checked your pulse and I just remembered thinking ‘Alright, this is happening, I got to do this’,” Bartels said to man he saved Hank Vaughn.

The two’s hometown is buzzing about the honorable deeds and their mother is very proud.

Now the entire family is encouraging everyone to become CPR certified.

“I’m glad both of them made a full recovery and it just shows you the importance of knowing CPR or the Heimlich maneuver because you never know when you need it,” said their mother Annette Bartels.

Dan wants to remind people that all fire departments and local hospitals can help with training.

He also encourages all businesses to have an AED (Automated External Defibrillator) because you never know when or who will need one. Local emergency departments can point you in the right direction if you’re considering purchasing one which can run roughly $1,000 or more.