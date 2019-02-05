GRANITE CITY, Il. (KMOV.com) -- An enforcement action has been sent to the Illinois Attorney General’s office after 200,000 gallons of used oil were released from above-ground storage tanks.
Monday, tanks owned by Future Environmental leaked the oil, and around 1,000 gallons got out escaped secondary containment and spread to a wastewater treatment plant.
Absorbent booms were placed in the sewers and operations at the treatment plant were not interrupted.
A cleanup contractor was been on scene and will be coordinating the cleanup and remediation, but additional resources were needed at the site on February 5.
The Illinois EPA has asked the Attorney General to seek immediate injunctive relief against Future Environmental. It also seeks an order directing them to cease and desist from any storage of used oil on-site without approval from Illinois EPA due to the poor condition of the tanks and containment system.
