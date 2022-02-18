Illinois Appellate court dismisses Pritzker's mask mandate appeal, TRO to stand

SPRINGFIELD, IL (KMOV.com) -- A temporary restraining order against 145 Illinois school districts enforcing mask mandates, will stand after a court dismissed Governor Pritzker’s attempt to appeal the case.
The first line of the 24 page ruling by the Illinois Appellate court dismissed the appeal as moot as masking rules weren't renewed. This means masking, testing, and exclusion is no longer required by school districts.
The three-judge panel released a decision late Thursday night. It stated Sangamon County judge's decision did not stop school districts from acting independently from Pritzker’s executive orders or rules from the Illinois Department of Public Health.
It was further supported by the "joint committee on administrative rules'" vote to rebuke and suspend COVID-19 mitigations, making it optional in school districts across the state, on Feb 15th. Illinois is now planning to partially lift it's indoor mask mandate on Feb. 28 amid falling COVID cases.
Some local districts still had mandates that went to mask optional policies.
Collinsville and Edwardsville initially decided only families named in the lawsuit could go maskless but after Illinois lawmakers met this week, both districts allowed all students and staff to make their own decision.
Since the appeal came down late Thursday night, News 4 has not yet heard from the governor.
