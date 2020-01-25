A Chicago company is recalling about 2,020 pounds of raw ground beef that was shipped to nine states, federal health officials said.
The beef is being recalled due to possible contamination with thin pliable plastic, the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Friday.
Two customers complained of finding the foreign matter in the beef, sparking the recall.
One-pound vacuum-packed packages containing lot code "0060," case code "11402" and a use or freeze by date of "01/31/2020" on the product label are subject to the recall, the department said.
The products were produced January 6 and shipped to retail locations in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, FSIS said.
There have been no confirmed reports of illness or adverse reactions.
