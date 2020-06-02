SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Bars and restaurants in the Metro East with a liquor license will be allowed to sell to-go cocktails for pickup and delivery.
Governor JB Pritzker signed the bipartisan legislation to allow the to-go cocktails and it goes into effect immediately.
The to-go liquor must be in a sealed, labeled container with a tamper-evident cap or seal. The to-go alcohol can’t be sold via third-party apps like UberEats or Postmates.
“Cocktails to go is a small but important initiative designed to help our hospitality industry get back on its feet after COVID-19,” said Illinois State Rep. Zalewski. “I’m excited about its prospects to drive customers back to bars and restaurants and thank Governor Pritzker for his support.”
House Bill 2682 also delays late fees and license fees for liquor licenses for businesses, as well as establishes automatic liquor license renewal approval and extension for businesses that had to suspend operations during the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.