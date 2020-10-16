ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- For the second day in a row, Illinois reported a record number of single-day coronavirus cases.
On Friday, Illinois announced 4,554 new COVID-19 cases, topping Thursday's 4,015. They also reported 38 deaths.
According to the state, as of Thursday, there were more than 2,000 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with 410 patients in the ICU and 151 on ventilators.
The results came after the state processed more than 67,000 tests, bringing the seven-day rolling positivity rate to 4.9 percent.
At the beginning of the month, Illinois' positivity rate was below 3.5 percent, but has been slowly rising throughout October.
In Region 4, which includes Metro East counties like Monroe, St. Clair and Madison, the positivity rate has increased slightly over the last six days, but remains at 6.9 percent, still below the state's 8 percent threshold for tighter restrictions.
Tracking coronavirus cases, deaths in Illinois
|County
|Confirmed Cases
|Deaths
|Bond
|417
|9
|Calhoun
|66
|0
|Clay
|262
|9
|Clinton
|1480
|23
|Fayette
|589
|16
|Greene
|253
|15
|Jersey
|438
|21
|Macoupin
|685
|8
|Madison
|6562
|149
|Marion
|807
|11
|Monroe
|819
|27
|Montgomery
|506
|14
|Randolph
|1090
|14
|St. Clair
|8249
|208
|Washington
|269
|1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.