SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- In seven weeks, marijuana will be legal in Illinois and the state is advising buyers to be patient.
Legalization takes effect on Jan. 1, 2020. The state wants you to know that you can’t expect to walk right into a dispensary that day and buy right away.
They say be prepared for a slow and steady rollout because there are likely to be shortages at dispensaries.
According to state officials, people with medical marijuana licenses will come first. Dispensaries are required to keep a 30-day inventory available for patients.
Illinois is the 11th state to legalize recreational marijuan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.