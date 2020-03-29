ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As confirmed cases in our area continue to rise, we are tracking the latest numbers across our metro.

We'll update these charts with the most updated information from the states of Missouri and Illinois each night.

Illinois has seen many more cases than Missouri, reaching 4,596 cases Sunday, up by 1,105 from Saturday's 3,491 number. The majority of those patients are in the Chicago area. There are 56 cases in the Metro East and News 4's viewing area as of Sunday:

31 cases and two deaths in St. Clair County

12 in Madison County

6 in Clinton County

3 in Monroe County

1 in Washington County

1 in Bond County

1 in Fayette County

1 in Montgomery County

Missouri cases reached 903 on Sunday, where the totals in the News 4 viewing area have reached 527 in Missouri. Here's the breakdown as of Sunday*:

*According to state numbers

336 cases in St. Louis County and two deaths

102 cases in St. Louis City and one death

49 cases in St. Charles County and two deaths

19 cases in Jefferson County

11 cases in Franklin County

4 cases in St. Francois County

2 cases in Lincoln County

2 cases in Warren County

1 case in Crawford County

1 case in Reynolds County

Nationally, the number of cases continues to grow at a quick rate, each day. The below map shows which states have the most cases.

All maps and charts will continue to be updated.