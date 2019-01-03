UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - After being shut down for maintenance, the Loop Trolley ran into a new problem on its first day back in service Thursday.
One trolley car was running but then stopped when someone parked over the white line that separates the street from the trolley tracks, meaning the street car was stuck for around 45 minutes.
When the trolley stopped, many cars had to go around it. One car was stuck because the trolley could not back up without authorization.
Police were about to tow the car that parked over the white line but the driver got in the car and drove away before that happened.
The trolley closed for maintenance on January 3.
