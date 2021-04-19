WELLSTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A drive down Market Street in Wellston shows the illegal dumping problem has reached out of control levels.

“Its terrible, it just keeps going on and on,” said Jerry Bresnahan, who owns several rental properties in Wellston.

The two areas where the problem is especially bad is Market Street and Lulu Avenue. Several of the vacant and decaying homes as well as the empty lots where everything from furniture, to tires, to bags of trash piles up, are owned by St. Louis County Land Clearance for Redevelopment Agency (LCRA).

“It’s a complex issue,” a spokesperson for the LCRA said in a statement. “LCRA, which is under the umbrella of the St. Louis County Economic Development Partnership, is working with the City of Wellston and other stakeholders to schedule a clean-up day this spring and is finalizing the date and details.”

But clean-ups are only temporary solutions. Last January, News 4 reported on the massive illegal dumping problem in the City of Kinloch. St. Louis Lambert Airport owns 68 lots surrounding the northeast side of the airport property. It’s been a long time dumping ground. In March 2020, the airport spent around $30,000 to removed 40 tons of garbage that had piled up on vacant lots and was spilling into the streets. A year later, the mess has returned. Some of the roads are blocked by the piles of tires, mattresses and old TVs.

St. Louis airport begins massive clean-up of illegal dumping on property in North County Drive through the city of Kinloch in north St. Louis County and you will see blocks and blocks covered in garbage. From couches to tires to all kinds of trash.

“Just passed through and its shocking. It’s just unbelievable. It’s disgusting,” said one woman who was driving through.

A spokesperson for the airport said they know the issue is ongoing and they are working on solutions. Bresnahan says he wants to see cameras installed in Wellston, believing that’s the only way to catch the people, who are often coming from outside the area.

“We stop them and run them off,” Bresnahan said about when he catches someone in the act.

In St. Louis City, they recently charged two men for illegally dumping hundreds of tires in an alley thanks to surveillance. The city used a hike in trash feeds to install alley cameras all over several neighborhoods to catch illegal dumpers. Citizens can also get a reward if they report illegal dumping and it leads to prosecution.

Two men facing 26 charges with illegal dumping in the Ville neighborhood A joint investigation in the City of St. Louis has led to 26 charges stemming from several illegal dumping incidents in the Ville neighborhood.

To report illegal dumping in St. Louis City, click here.

In Wellston, the LCRA says anyone interested in helping with clean up can email wbudde@stlpartnership.com