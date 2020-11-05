SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The Illinois State Board of Elections is letting voters know who used Sharpie pens to mark their ballots on Election Day that their votes were counted.
According to a press release from the Illinois State Board of Elections, they received many calls from voters around the state concerned that their polling places provided them with Sharpie pens to mark their ballots and that have might caused problems with their votes being counted.
The board of elections says ballots in Illinois are designed so that the "target area", the oval to be filled in to mark a vote, on one side of a ballot does not align with a target area on the reverse side of the ballot. Therefore, a vote on the reverse side could not be accidentally cast by ink soaking through. If ink were to bleed through to the reverse side of the ballot and produce a mark sufficiently prominent to be detected by the tabulator, the ballot would be returned to the voter for correction. Illinois' local election authorities conduct extensive testing of all election equipment statewide before every election.
This testing is designed to ensure that potential issues such as inadvertent marks on ballots or accidental use of unapproved writing tools do not cause a vote to go uncounted, the board of elections says. Election judges are trained in procedures to ensure that ballots rejected by a tabulator can be remade and properly recorded.
Voters from the City of Chicago and suburban Cook County should be aware that the Cook County Clerk's Office and Chicago Board of Election Commissioners use Dominion Voting Systems equipment for which Sharpie fine-point pens are the recommended ballot marking utensil.
Polling places using this equipment were supplied with recommended Sharpie pens for voter use. The board of elections received calls from voters concerned that ink from the Sharpie pens may have bled through the ballot to cause marks on the reverse side. Some of these voters reported they had used traditional felt-tipped Sharpie markers, not the fine-point version recommended for Dominion systems and were concerned about additional risk of bleed-through.
