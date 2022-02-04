ILLINOIS (KMOV.com) -- An Illinois judge granted a temporary restraining order on mask and vaccine mandates for plaintiffs in a lawsuit involving 146 school districts.
Attorney Tom Devore, who is representing school employees and parents in the lawsuit, said Metro East schools like Edwardsville, Triad and Waterloo could be affected by the order. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced Friday he will work to get an appeal on the decision.
In a statement, Pritzker said the Illinois Attorney General's Office is seeking an extradited appeal. The Illinois Federation of Teachers said in a statement Friday the judge's ruling is a threat to public health.
