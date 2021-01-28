SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOv.com) – Illinois officials have announced that many high school sports can resume practice.
The Illinois High School Association said seven sports, including basketball, boys swimming, cheerleading and dance, can resume practices immediately. Boys soccer, football and girls volleyball are among the sports that can resume in March. While other sports, which includes baseball, lacrosse, girls soccer, boys tennis and wrestling, can begin in April.
According to the association, there will be no state series for some sports, while others are yet to be determined. Masks will be required for all student-athletes except for those where social distancing can occur outside, swimming and diving, and gymnasts on an apparatus.
Click here for more information from the IHSA.
