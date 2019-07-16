ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – IHOP will offer 58-cent short stacks of its Original Buttermilk pancakes today.
From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 16 restaurants nationwide will offer the discount flapjacks in honor of the chain’s 61st birthday.
Click here to find an IHOP location near you.
