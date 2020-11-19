ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- For Bob Banker, donating plasma is the least he can do after battling COVID-19 back in March.
“I just want to help others who are sick because I was sick,” Banker said.
Banker got COVID-19 in March following a business trip. It’s around the same time Dr. Marty Schmidt caught the virus after working at a clinic.
“I had a relatively mild case, I had fever, I had aches, the worst symptom was the overwhelming fatigue that took me about a month to recover,” said Dr. Schmidt, a pediatrician at Cardinal Glennon hospital. "Eight months in and I still struggle with my sense of smell."
Now he donates plasma as well. Both Schmidt and Banker donate at the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center. Plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients is a treatment used to help those suffering from coronavirus.
According to a spokesperson for the blood bank, the hospitals they serve are using more than 500 doses per week, up from about 150 just one month ago. Each donation of convalescent plasma can provide between 3-4 donations. They said at this rate they need around 150 people to donate a week.
“Your fellow citizens are sick and they’re dying," Schmidt said. "This thing is real and if you had coronavirus please step up be a good citizen help us help other people."
To donate, you must be recovered for 28 days. If you were asymptomatic you might not have the antibodies needed but the blood bank will provide a test to determine. Click here to sign up.
