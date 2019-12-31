ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Ring in the ‘20s with a free ride home!
Major brands, Inc. and Jim Beam Bourbon have partnered to offer a total of 1,500 free rides home in St. Louis, Kansas City, Columbia and Springfield.
“Major Brands, Inc. has been offering free rides home on New Year's Eve each year for more than a decade. On January 1, 2020, we will proudly be able to say that we have provided 100,000 Missourians with a safe ride home. We are extremely committed to promoting responsible consumption. There’s no better night cap—or way to celebrate--than with a safe ride home!” Major Brands CEO Sue McCollum said.
A $25 ride credit is redeemable with the code MAJORCELEBRATION through the Lyft app and can be used between 4 p.m. Tuesday and 2 a.m. Wednesday.
