Chief Buchanan said Officer Langsdorf only worked with the department beginning in April 2019, but he was loved by all employees and worked well with the other officers. He said on the first day of work within the department, Langsdorf took several young officers under his wing and mentored them, many of which looked to him for guidance.
The chief even recalled a time when Officer Langsdorf stayed late to make sure a city clerk was safe.
“One evening, shortly after Michael started working for the Co-Op, a Wellston City Hall clerk called me and told me Michael had stayed late after a meeting just to walk her to her car,” He recalled. “He stayed until she drove off. She was impressed by his actions. She wanted to personally thank me and Michael for his help.”
During his eulogy, Chief Buchanan mentioned how dedicated Officer Langsdorf was to his department and community.
“Every day he came to work, he put our community first. Michael will also be a hero to our officers of the North County Cooperative and to the community in which we serve. If we had 100 officers like Michael I wouldn’t have a problem in the world.”
Near the end of his eulogy, Chief Buchanan spoke to the other officers in Langsdorf’s department reminding them to “stay strong” and “stay focused.” He also told them to lean on one another because “we have a lot more work to do.”
Chief Buchanan also thanked those across the country for their condolences and support during this difficult time.
“P.O. Michael Langsdorf DSN 347 will not be forgotten,” Chief Buchanan said to end his eulogy.
An emotional procession for Officer Michael Langsdorf at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis.
