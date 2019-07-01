ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – North County Police Cooperative Chief John Buchanan gave a eulogy at the funeral for fallen officer Michael Langsdorf Monday at the Cathedral Basilica in the Central West End.

He began the eulogy by offering condolences to Langsdorf’s family.

“June 23, 2019 will be marked as the worst day of this department’s history as many lives were changed forever that day,” Chief Buchanan said.

Read: Hundreds gather to pay final respects for Ofc. Langsdorf

Chief Buchanan said Officer Langsdorf only worked with the department beginning in April 2019, but he was loved by all employees and worked well with the other officers. He said on the first day of work within the department, Langsdorf took several young officers under his wing and mentored them, many of which looked to him for guidance.

The chief even recalled a time when Officer Langsdorf stayed late to make sure a city clerk was safe.

Read: Fallen Officer's children deliver emotional eulogies at his funeral

“One evening, shortly after Michael started working for the Co-Op, a Wellston City Hall clerk called me and told me Michael had stayed late after a meeting just to walk her to her car,” He recalled. “He stayed until she drove off. She was impressed by his actions. She wanted to personally thank me and Michael for his help.”

During his eulogy, Chief Buchanan mentioned how dedicated Officer Langsdorf was to his department and community.

“Every day he came to work, he put our community first. Michael will also be a hero to our officers of the North County Cooperative and to the community in which we serve. If we had 100 officers like Michael I wouldn’t have a problem in the world.”

Near the end of his eulogy, Chief Buchanan spoke to the other officers in Langsdorf’s department reminding them to “stay strong” and “stay focused.” He also told them to lean on one another because “we have a lot more work to do.”

Chief Buchanan also thanked those across the country for their condolences and support during this difficult time.

“P.O. Michael Langsdorf DSN 347 will not be forgotten,” Chief Buchanan said to end his eulogy.  

PHOTOS: Family, friends remember fallen Ofc. Langsdorf at funeral service

1 of 11

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.