O'FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 69-year-old man from Winfield, Missouri, is dead after police say he was beaten in O'Fallon, Mo. Sunday morning.
Family identified the man as Ron Lawson, a father and grandfather. Lawson served as a volunteer firefigher for Winfield Fire Protection Service.
"This was just a senseless act that never should have happened," said his son Jason Lawson.
Around 11:30 a.m on Sunday., police arrived to the Interstate 64 just west of Route K for a report of a fight in progress. Investigators said the driver of a 2019 or 2020 dark colored Dodge Ram diesel truck with a white car trailer stopped behind Lawson's dark blue Ford F150 on the side of the road.
Missouri Highway Patrol investigators believe a man then got out of his truck and assaulted Lawson before speeding away, exiting and heading south on Highway DD. Investigators are trying to piece together what led up to the fight, but the victim's son believes road rage might have been a factor.
"I want answers, I want some kind of answers. If this person is a man, he'll come forward and he will be brought to justice so my father can have justice," said Jason Lawson. Lawson said his father was unconscious when he was taken by ambulance to the hospital. He died of blunt force trauma to the head.
Investigators are asking for the public's help in finding the suspect. He is described as a white man in his mid 30s or 40s. The trailer attached to his truck has ramps that were vertical, not flat.
MSHP is asking for anyone who witnessed the assault to contact them at 636-300-2800.
A GoFundMe page was started to help with Lawson's funeral expenses.
