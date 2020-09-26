ST. CLAIR COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Two Illinois Department of Transportation(IDOT) employees and a Good Samaritan are being hailed a hero after saving a Missouri man from a burning car on Interstate 55 Friday in East St. Louis.
According to Illinois State Police (ISP), 60-year-old Joseph Laure, from Defiance, Mo., was driving his Kia Sportage northbound near mile marker 2.4 around 2:40 p.m. when it veered off the roadway. The SUV struck the end cap of a guardrail and slid behind it.
IDOT emergency patrol vehicle operator David Taylor noticed the crash and stopped to help. Officials said Taylor found Laure unresponsive inside as flames started shooting out from the engine.
"The flames were so intense that it deformed the milepost sign next to the vehicle," ISP said in a press release.
Taylor was able to break the back window of the Sportage to climb inside. He then put the car in park and open the driver's side door.
"Taylor and Good Samaritan, Sheard Cedric, who had stopped to assist, were able to pull the driver to safety before the vehicle became fully engulfed," officials said.
Another IDOT operator arrived shortly after to help. The operator, Neil Grueninger, began administering CPR until state troopers arrived.
Laure was sitting up and speaking when EMS arrived. The 60-year-old was taken to a hospital for treatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.