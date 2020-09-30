ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Good Samaritans rushed to save a man from a crashed car moments before it burst into flames along Interstate 55 in East St. Louis.
David Taylor works for the Illinois Department of Transportation and said he was driving his normal route on Friday afternoon when he noticed a car swerving between lanes. He then said he watched the car crash into a fence on the side of the interstate.
“The vehicle began smoking and there were small flames coming out of it,” he told News 4.
Taylor rushed over to help.
“He [the driver] looked like he was sleeping so I beat on the window and I asked him if he was okay, and he didn’t respond,” Taylor said. “I found a hammer and I went back to the motorist’s vehicle and broke the back window.”
Climbing in through the backseat, Taylor realized the car was still in drive. With help from two other men, they pulled the man out right before the whole car caught fire.
“I would give that anywhere from 35-to-45 seconds it just totally went up,” he said.
Neil Grueninger, another IDOT worker, pulled up to the scene and did CPR until medics arrived.
“He started coming back around,” Grueninger said. “His eyes started moving but he didn’t know what happened to him, anything.”
Taylor told News 4 he wasn’t even supposed to be working the day of the incident. He said he forget he’d taken the day off.
“Someone else had different plans for me and I’ll leave you to guess who that someone is,” said Taylor.
Illinois State police said medics used Narcan on the man pulled from the car. He suffered non-life threatening injuries.
