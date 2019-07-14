IDOT to restrict lanes on PSB for pavement repairs until August

METRO EAST (KMOV.com) -- Heads up Metro East driver! The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) is advising drivers to seek alternative routes to cross the river starting Monday.
IDOT said the eastbound exit ramp from Interstate 55/64 to southbound IL Route 3 will be closed beginning on Monday, July 15.
The closures are needed for repairs to the surface of the bridge that carries traffic from the Poplar Street Bridge to southbound Route 3 in Sauget.
The ramp is expected to reopen by Monday, July 29.
IDOT said the Marion Street entrance ramp in Missouri to I-55 northbound and the right lane of I-55 northbound approaching the Poplar Street Bridge will be closed.
Three lanes of interstate traffic will be maintained across the Poplar Street Bridge and through the IL Route 3 and Tudor Avenue ramp areas, IDOT said.
Drivers are asked to use different routes including the I-70 Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.