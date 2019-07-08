ILLINOIS (KMOV.com) -- Heads up Metro East drivers! The Illinois Department of Transportation is advising drivers using the Jefferson Barracks bridge to expect delays during the daily commute.
Starting Monday, all but one lane will be open on northbound and southbound lanes of I-255 from Route 3 to the JB bridge in Monroe County to make repairs on the pavement.
IDOT said the southbound lanes will be restricted from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. and from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on the northbound lanes.
The work is expected to be completed by early August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.