ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Lane restriction will begin across the Clark Bridge on US 67 in Alton starting Monday until mid-November.
The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced the bridge will be restricted to one lane in each direction starting Monday, September 9 for bridge repairs.
IDOT said the work is expected to be completed by mid-November of this year.
Drivers should expect delays and consider alternative routes.
