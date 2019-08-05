MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) --- To place new surface treatments on the roadway, the Illinois Department of Transportation is planning to close Interstate 55 from Interstate 270 Friday in Madison County.
Crews will begin to shut down all westbound lanes of Interstate 55 from Interstate 270 to Black lane. Detours will be posted to allow drivers to continue traveling westbound Interstate 270 to southbound Interstate 255 to westbound Interstate 64 to access Interstate 55.
The agency also announced that Interstate 270 eastbound and Interstate 70 westbound traffic will not have access to I-55 at the I-270/70/55 interchange.
Motorists will have access to Interstate 70 eastbound from Interstate 55. Only local traffic will have access to IL 162 and US 40 via Interstate 55 southbound.
All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. on August 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.