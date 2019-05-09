MONROE COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Thursday that I-255 between the Jefferson Barracks Bridge and Illinois Route 3 near Columbia will be restricted to one lane in each direction beginning Monday, May 13, weather permitting.
The lane restrictions will take place daily between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.
In a statement the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce said the restrictions are necessary to complete pavement repairs and they expect the work to be completed by Friday, May 17.
Drivers should expect delays and allow for extra time through this area.
