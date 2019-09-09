COLLINSVILLE, Il (KMOV.com) – IDOT announced Monday eastbound lanes of I-55/70 will be closed this weekend from Fairmont City to Troy.
The closure will run from Illinois 111 U.S. 40 and is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Friday.
The closure is necessary for placing a new bituminous surface treatment on the roadway.
A posted detour will direct through-traffic to take eastbound I-64 to northbound I-255 to eastbound I-270 to access eastbound I-70 and northbound I-55.
The closure is expected to reopen by 7 a.m. Monday, September 16, 2019.
