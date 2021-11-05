MADISON COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- The Illinois Department of Transportation announced a closure of eastbound Interstate 270 this weekend for pavement repairs.
The closure will be between Interstate 255 and Interstate 55/70. The repairs will start 6 p.m. Friday and last until 5 a.m. Monday. There will be no access to eastbound Interstate 270 from Interstate 255 or Illinois 159 during that time.
IDOT encourages drivers to plan ahead and allow extra time for travel. A detour will be marked using Intersate 255 South to Interstate 55/70 East for affected drivers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.