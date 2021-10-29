ST. CLAIR COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- The Illinois Department of Transportation plans to make improvements on Interstate 64 from west of Green Mount Road to west of Illinois 158 in O'Fallon and Shiloh, Illinois.
The department will hold a virtual public meeting Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. to seek public comment on the plans. The project is meant to improve Interstate 64 and the interchange at Green Mount Road and the interstate.
The meeting will start with a live presentation on the plans and then allow people to express their opinions. Representatives from IDOT and the project consultants will be present to answer questions.
Anyone interested in registering for the meeting can go here. Once registered, you will receive a link for the meeting.
