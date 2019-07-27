METRO EAST (KMOV.com) -- The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) has wrapped up construction Saturday on the eastbound lanes of the Poplar Street bridge.
All lanes were reopened as of 12:15 p.m., according to IDOT.
IDOT said the eastbound exit ramp from Interstate 55/64 to southbound IL Route 3 was close for repairs to the surface of the bridge that carries traffic from the Poplar Street Bridge to southbound Route 3 in Sauget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.