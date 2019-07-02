EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The Illinois Department of Transportation has reopened lanes of Interstate 55/64 eastbound across the Poplar Street Bridge.
The Illinois Department of Transportation closed the lanes on June 10 but reopened the lanes shortly under a month.
During the closure, crews performed critical repairs to the bridge surface on the Illinois side.
