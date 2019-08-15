ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- IDOT and MoDOT are being recognized for improving access to downtown St. Louis.
Wednesday, the Illinois and Missouri departments of transportations were announced as joint regional winners in the “Quality of Life/Community Development, Large Project” category of the 2019 America’s Transportation Awards by the Mid America Association of State Transportation Officials.
Various projects by the two transportation departments, including the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge project, and the widening of the Poplar Street Bridge, have improved the flow of traffic into and out of downtown.
As a regional winner, they will be considered for the 2019 America’s Transportation Awards Top 12, which recognizes the top 12 transportation projects in the United States for the year, to be announced in late August.
