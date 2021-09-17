COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) is looking to hire snowbirds to help plow the roads this winter.
Snowbirds is the name given to temporary on-call workers hired each winter to help remove snow from state roads. The hiring notice originally went out in August, but the department posted on social media Thursday that they are still looking to fill some of the positions. According to IDOT, the part-time positions can lead to full-time jobs.
Last winter, IDOT had more than 1,700 trucks available for deployment to plow almost 16,000 miles of roadway. That is the equivalent of driving from Springfield to the tip of South America and back.
Click here to apply for your local IDOT yard. Anyone with questions is encouraged to reach out to the local agency contact on the application page.
