EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The entrance ramp from Illinois 3 in East St. Louis to inbound Interstate 55/64 will be closed during the early morning hours Monday, Sept. 30.
The Illinois Department of Transportation said the ramp will be closed for bridge surface repairs. The exact times of the closure were not released Friday morning.
During the closure, a marked detour will direct traffic along Illinois 3 northbound to I-55/64/70 eastbound to Barack Obama Avenue to South Main Street to access I-55/64 inbound.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.