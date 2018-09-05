ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The westbound lanes of Interstate 55/64 will remain open at the Interstate 55/64/70 interchange in East St. Louis this weekend after IDOT canceled construction plans.
The lanes were supposed to close at 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7 so crews could demolish a section of the Martin Luther King Bridge approach structure.
Thursday morning, IDOT announced the work was being postponed due to the predicted rain in the forecast. It is unknown when the work has been rescheduled for.
