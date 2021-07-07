ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- For years, News 4's Chris Nagus has covered identity theft in St. Louis and across the region -- only to discover it happened to him in the most bizarre way. The culprits were caught thanks to a quick thinking police officer. Watch the above video for the full report.
Identity theft suspects arrested for using News 4 reporter's ID
- KMOV.com Staff
- Posted
- Posted
- 0
Locations
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
- Stephanie Baumer, Digital Content Producer
- Updated
- Gabriela Vidal, News 4 Reporter
- Updated
- Kim St. Onge
- Updated
- Stephanie Baumer, Digital Content Producer
- Updated
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.