ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman died after being shot on Interstate 70 in north St. Louis late Wednesday night.
According to police, the woman was driving down the interstate when a sedan pulled alongside her and the people inside the car shot at her vehicle. The woman's car sustained ballistic damage and was found overturned in the grass shoulder just before the Madison exit before midnight.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. She was identified Friday as 32-year-old Latasha Cole.
News 4 found this is the eighth shooting within a year on Interstate 70. The shootings have occurred on a 4.5 mile stretch of interstate from Union Blvd. to just north of downtown St. Louis.
Anyone with information regarding the homicide is encouraged to call police or CrimeStoppers.
