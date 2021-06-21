SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A man was found fatally shot on the ground in South City Sunday evening.

The man was found near the intersection of Ellenwood and Gravois around 6:45 p.m. He was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead. Monday morning, police identified the man as 41-year-old Brian Gardner Jr.

The shooting was one of 13 throughout St. Louis during a violent Father's Day evening. The homicide marks the 85th in the City of St. Louis so far this year. This time last year, there were 90 homicides.

Anyone with information that can help detectives regarding Gardner's death is encouraged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.