(CBS News) -- An Idaho mother was ordered to physically produce her missing children 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, who haven't been seen in four months, by Thursday. Police found Lori Vallow, and her new husband, Chad Daybell, in Hawaii last week.
The couple is also at the center of investigations into the deaths of their former spouses.
At a November welfare check at Vallow's home, two months after the children were last seen, police say she lied to them about their whereabouts. A day later, she and Daybell disappeared as police showed up to serve a search warrant.
The couple refused to answer a reporter's questions in Hawaii, moments after police executed a search warrant and seized their rented SUV.
