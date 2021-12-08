Idaho man sentenced in St. Louis court after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An Idaho man was sentenced in a St. Louis court after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography.
Mark R. Driscoll’s plea agreement stated he used a peer-to-peer program to distribute at least one video file containing child pornography to a St. Louis police detective on or around March 4, 2017. Three months later, police executed a search warrant at Driscoll’s home and reportedly found over 1,400 images and over 20 videos containing child pornography.
Driscoll, a former St. Louis resident, was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison followed by a supervised release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.