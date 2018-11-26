ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Reports of icy road conditions created a slow Monday morning commute for some drivers.

Illinois Department of Transportation officials said they have received complaints of slick bridges throughout the area. In addition, the Missouri Department of Transportation said they have been focusing on treating overpasses ahead of the morning rush.

The Illinois State Police Department said there are multiple crashes on Interstate 270 but none have created any road closures as of 6 a.m.

Officials in Illinois and Missouri told News 4 they plan to continue treating roadways throughout Monday.

