ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Reports of icy road conditions created a slow Monday morning commute for some drivers.
Illinois Department of Transportation officials said they have received complaints of slick bridges throughout the area. In addition, the Missouri Department of Transportation said they have been focusing on treating overpasses ahead of the morning rush.
The Illinois State Police Department said there are multiple crashes on Interstate 270 but none have created any road closures as of 6 a.m.
Officials in Illinois and Missouri told News 4 they plan to continue treating roadways throughout Monday.
.@KMOV Storm Mode Silverado has been stopped for the last 10min now on WB 270 in Madison Co. #Illinois. People are turning around in the median. Ahead of us is a multi vehicle crash, including an overturned truck. Crash is ice related. #STLTraffic #N4TM pic.twitter.com/nfH2ibjeDk— Marielle Mohs (@MarielleMohs) November 26, 2018
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.