Icy roads cause spin outs, crashes in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Icy roads led to several crashes on highways and roads across St. Louis Monday morning.
The first crash happened before 5 a.m. on westbound Interstate 64 near the ramp to 10th Street. The road was closed briefly as first responders waited for a tow truck to remove the car.
Police were then called to Interstate 55 past Broadway. Police quickly shut down the lanes and directed drivers to get off at the nearest exit. It is unclear if anyone was injured or if other cars are involved at this time. Traffic was backed up for two miles.
In North County, a wreck on a frosty Chain of Rocks Bridge on eastbound Interstate 270 shut down the lanes. It is unknown if anyone was injured.
According to a spokesperson from MoDOT, salt trucks are out treating interstates this morning. The agency asked drivers to be cautious while driving on bridges and overpasses.
