Icy conditions halt MetroLink service in Metro East

MetroLink
SHILOH, Ill. (KMOV.com) --Due to icy overhead lines that power trains, MetroLink is not operating between between the Emerson Park and Shiloh-Scott statuions. 

Bus shuttles will take passengers between the stations. Riders should expect 60 minutes of delays in that area.

