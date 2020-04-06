ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- About 80 percent of people in the ICU at Missouri Baptist Medical Center are COVID-19 patients.
To put that number into perspective, doctors tell News 4 just last week only about 60 percent of those in the ICU had the virus.
The age of patients range from being in their 40s to being in their 80s, and the hospital is busy expanding their capacity to treat more.
They're hoping to expand the ICU unit before the expected surge in patients over the next few weeks. Currently, there are 30 beds, roughly 24 of which are taken up by COVID-19 patients. Many of them are hooked up to ventilators and need care around the clock.
However doctors say it’s important to remember most patients recover at home. About 20 percent require a hospital stay, and even a smaller percentage end up in the ICU.
But the fact the virus is so contagious means many in the hospital don’t get to see their loved ones.
“What's different is because of the social distancing policies, families aren't able to be involved in their loved ones care and I think that's what's been hardest on the families, as well as the staff,” said Dr. Nitin Anand, an ICU doctor at Missouri Baptist. “We do everything possible to keep families connected with each other and we try to reach out to them on a daily basis.”
Doctors are working 12 hour shifts, seven days a week, something that is taking a mental toll.
"Really the toughest part has been adjusting when I get home and trying to get away from all of that and trying to have a presence for my wife and children," Anand said.
His mornings start with reviewing labs and X-rays, before making his rounds to patients. But even with the current stress, Anand knows the worst is yet to come.
"We expect over the next couple of weeks or so that more and more patients are going to require ventilator support," he said. "We've had the advantage of being able to learn from the experiences of some of our colleagues on the coast who have gone through this situation for a few weeks."
With no slow-down in sight, Anand said watching patients recover and positivity from his colleagues give him hope.
"The resiliency of the ICU staff has been amazing," he said. "In the ICU we are using a metaphor, we're like bamboo in a typhoon, we may bend but we will not break."
